Pedestrian struck and killed on US-12 in Cass County

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A 78-year-old South Bend woman was struck and killed on Friday, Aug. 11, while attempting to cross the roadway on US-12 near Bell Rd. in Milton Township, according to the Michigan State Police Niles Post.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., several 911 calls were received by Cass County Dispatch about a traffic crash involving a pedestrian struck in the roadway.

The investigation revealed a pedestrian, 78-year-old Carole Ann Martin of South Bend, was attempting to cross the roadway and was struck by a westbound motorist. The driver of that vehicle stayed on scene and awaited police arrival.

Martin was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by SMCAS ambulance with head, arm, and internal injuries. While being treated at the hospital she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed Martin was shopping at a garage sale on the north side of US-12 and was attempting to cross the roadway to her vehicle, which was parked on the south side of the road.

State Police urge attendees of the US-12 garage sale to use extreme caution when traveling on the highway and remind pedestrians to look both ways before crossing the road. Pedestrians should also be aware that vehicular traffic has the right of way on US-12, and attendees should also make sure their vehicles are legally parked on the side of the road. Troopers will be enforcing parking laws on US-12.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, SMCAS Ambulance personnel, and the Niles Township Fire Department.