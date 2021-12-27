Pedestrian hit, killed crossing Main St.

UPDATED 9:39 A.M. DEC. 28, 2021

THREE RIVERS — Police are investigating a fatal crash where a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing Main Street in Three Rivers Monday night.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Cushman Street at around 5:37 p.m. Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Main Street when the woman was hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped, and was cooperative with the investigation. No arrests were immediately made in the incident. The incident remains under investigation. Three Rivers police were assisted by the Three Rivers Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.