Patten arraigned on several felony charges

CENTREVILLE — Zachary Patten, 32, was arraigned on Monday, July 24 in St. Joseph County District Court on multiple felony charges.

District Court Judge Robert Pattison charged Patten with one count of open murder, one count of felony homicide, one count of felony firearms and one count of first degree home invasion in connection with the death of 29-year-old Shane Richardson, who was shot and killed in Florence Township on Thursday, July 20.

Patten was denied bail and is currently housed in St. Joseph County Jail in Centreville.

Patten is also a suspect in the death of 31-year-old Graciela Portillo-Esparaza, who was shot and killed in Kalamazoo approximately 45 minutes before Richardson was shot but no charges have been filed in that killing as of Monday afternoon.

A pre-exam conference has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8.

