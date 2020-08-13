Over 40 feral cats removed from TR home

THREE RIVERS — Officers from the Three Rivers Police Department were involved in the recovery of over 40 feral cats from a home in Three Rivers.

According to a release from TRPD, at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday police executed a search warrant for a residence in the 100 block of North Lincoln Avenue. Officers reportedly received information that the house was connected with a residence in Park Township where more than 140 cats were removed last week.

Police say the cats were taken from the residence and sent to Animal Control in Centreville. An inspection of the house was then done by an inspector from Safebuilt along with the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency. According to police, the house was condemned due to unsanitary conditions caused by the cats.

Officers were assisted at the scene by Cass County Animal Control. Police thanked residents in the neighborhood who brought over water and Gatorade during the removal.

