One killed, two others injured in U.S. 131 crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP — One person was killed and two others injured in a crash that occurred on U.S. 131 at Riverside Drive in Constantine Township Wednesday night, Jan. 15.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff ’s Department, at approximately 7:04 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection for a two vehicle accident.

Two females, ages 27 and 31, accompanied by a 36-year old male, all from Elkhart, Ind., turned southbound on a northbound lane on U.S. 131 from Riverside Drive. The pickup truck turned into oncoming traffic, colliding with a semi driven by a 64-year-old male from Goshen, Ind. The driver of the semi attempted to avoid the collision by swerving to the left, however the southbound pickup truck crashed into the semi.

According to police, one of the occupants in the pickup truck was killed, and the two others are in Bronson Hospital for treatment. The semi driver was not injured during this incident. The investigation is still ongoing, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor.