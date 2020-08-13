One killed in Sherman Township crash

SHERMAN TWP. — A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sherman Township Wednesday.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of North Centreville Road and Featherstone Road. The driver of a Ford Mustang, identified as 19-year-old Erandi Tzitziki of Battle Creek, was travelling northbound on North Centreville Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Featherstone Road. The second vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, was traveling westbound of Featherstone Road with the right of way and was unable to stop after the Mustang entered the intersection, causing the car to collide into the Mustang’s passenger-side door.

Police say the passenger of the Mustang, identified as 19-year-old Justin Noel of Battle Creek, was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital, where he later died. Tzitziki was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Highlander, 66-year-old Gregory Sirna of Centreville, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police say seatbelts were worn by all occupants in both vehicles, and it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. MSP was assisted at the scene by Tri-County Fire Department, Life Care Ambulance, and Samaritan Medical Transport. The crash remains under investigation.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.