One killed, one injured in Florence Township crash

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP — A woman was killed and a man injured in a crash that occurred Saturday, Jan. 18 in Florence Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff ’s Department, at approximately 2:32 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to the area of Banker Street Road and Klinger Lake Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Police say a tan-colored Ford Explorer being driven by Richard Sanford of Three Rivers was traveling eastbound on Banker Street Road when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck several trees before overturning. Both Sanford and his female passenger were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Tri-Townships Fire Department.

Sanford was transported to the hospital by Lifecare Ambulance service with severe injuries. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.