One arrested on drug, warrant charges

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police officers stopped a compact truck for a lighting violation early Friday, Jan. 27 at Broadway Street and US-131.

During this stop, officers determined that multiple violations were possibly afoot.

The driver and passenger were detained while officers continued their investigation. K9 Django was deployed around the vehicle to search for evidence of drug activity. The K9 showed narcotic odor was present with a positive alert. Officers found further evidence of drug use inside the vehicle. The driver was also found to be wanted by the Michigan State Police for arrest on an outstanding warrant. The vehicles passenger was released without criminal charges.

The driver, a 27-year-old Three Rivers man, was processed at the Three Rivers Police Department on local charges. He was then turned over to the Michigan State Police for processing on the outstanding warrant.