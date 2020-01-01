No one injured in American Legion crash

THREE RIVERS — No one was injured in an incident where a vehicle crashed into the Three Rivers American Legion post on Sunday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff ’s Department, on Jan. 12, 2020 at approximately 12:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a property damage accident at the intersection of M-86 and Lutz Road in Lockport Township. When deputies responded to the scene, they found that a vehicle had traveled off of the roadway and struck the American Legion, located at 59990 S Main St.

No injuries were reported, and alcohol was not suspected to be a factor. The driver, who was a 23-year-old male from Jones, was cited for careless driving.