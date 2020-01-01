Home / Home
COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON - A vehicle crashed into the Three Rivers American Legion post early Sunday morning. Pictured is the aftermath of that crash, taken on Sunday afternoon. No one was injured.

No one injured in American Legion crash

By: 
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — No one was injured in an incident where a vehicle crashed into the Three Rivers American Legion post on Sunday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff ’s Department, on Jan. 12, 2020 at approximately 12:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a property damage accident at the intersection of M-86 and Lutz Road in Lockport Township. When deputies responded to the scene, they found that a vehicle had traveled off of the roadway and struck the American Legion, located at 59990 S Main St.

No injuries were reported, and alcohol was not suspected to be a factor. The driver, who was a 23-year-old male from Jones, was cited for careless driving.

