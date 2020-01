LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP – Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred at a home in the 61000 block of Lutz Road in Lockport Township between December 2019 and January 2020.

According to MSP, large and small items, including a stove, were stolen from the home. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.