Moped driver taken to hospital following crash

CONSTANTINE — According to the Constantine Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Washington Street and East Water Street in downtown Constantine Thursday, at approximately 7 p.m., for a single vehicle personal injury accident.

Through investigation, officers discovered a 36-year-old female from Constantine lost control of her moped and struck a curb. It is believed the driver then struck a street sign, and was thrown from the moped.

The driver sustained injuries in the accident and was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient for treatment. The driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and police suspect drug use was a factor in the accident.

According to the Constantine Police Department, charges of operating under the influence of drugs, and possession of methamphetamine will be requested.