Miller agrees to plea deal

CENTREVILLE — A plea agreement was reached in the case of former Centreville Public Schools teacher Terry Miller, 48, of Centreville on Wednesday, July 19.

Miller pled no contest to one count of attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct before St. Joseph County 45th Circuit Court Judge Paul Stutesman.

As part of the agreement, all other charges against Miller have been dismissed. He was sentenced to two years probation, two days in jail with two days credited, charged $250 in fines and he must register as a sex offender.