McDonough charged with drunk driving, open intoxicants

LANSING — St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough has been charged by the Michigan Attorney General's Office with drunk driving and having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in a press release Tuesday.

According to the release, McDonough officially waived arraignment on the charges, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and having open intoxicants inside a motor vehicle, with a written waiver filed on June 17 with St. Joseph County 3B District Court. This follows a complaint and warrant brought by the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

The charges stem from a May 11 incident in Lockport Township when McDonough, according to police, allegedly crossed the center line, veered off the roadway and crashed into a fence in the 17000 block of Lovers Lane. No one was injured, and alcohol was determined to be a factor in the crash.

Nessel said operating under the influence could carry a 93-day misdemeanor sentence, while the open intoxicant charge could carry a 90-day misdemeanor sentence.

Kalamazoo County District Court Judge Vincent C. Westra has been appointed by the State Court Administrator to preside over the proceedings. McDonough, who is represented by attorney Michael Hills, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 24.

