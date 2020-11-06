McDonough arraignment delayed

KALAMAZOO — The arraignment hearing for St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough, who was cited in May for driving while intoxicated in Lockport Township, has been delayed for a second time.

McDonough was to be arraigned via video conference before Kalamazoo County Eighth District Circuit Court Judge Vincent Westra Thursday morning, but officials with Kalamazoo County and St. Joseph County told the Commercial-News the arraignment has been adjourned for the time being. A new court date has not been set.

This is the second delay that has been made for the arraignment. McDonough was originally supposed to be arraigned in St. Joseph County 3B District Court on May 21, but was delayed to June 11 and transferred to Kalamazoo County due to McDonough’s position as prosecutor.

As previously reported, McDonough was arrested on Monday, May 11 following a crash in the 17000 block of Lovers Lane in Lockport Township. According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, they found a black SUV parked on the north side of Lovers Lane facing east bound, with damage to the SUV and a property owner’s fence. No one was injured in the crash, and alcohol was believed to be a factor. Along with the citation for OWI, McDonough was also cited for having an open container in a motor vehicle.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.