Marcellus woman sentenced in insurance fraud scheme

CENTREVILLE — A Marcellus woman charged in connection to filing fraudulent accident claims must pay back the benefits she received, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.

In 2021, following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit, Christine Presock was charged in St. Joseph County 3B District Court with six counts of insurance-fraudulent acts, felonies punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine, or both.

Presock pleaded guilty as charged last month in the 45th Circuit Court.

On Thursday, Judge Paul Stutesman sentenced Presock to two years of probation. She was also ordered to pay $12,500 in restitution to Trustmark Insurance Company, as well as costs and fees.

“We will continue to work diligently with our partners at DIFS to hold accountable those who exploit the system for their own gain," Nessel said.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Presock submitted six accident claims on behalf of herself and her family to Trustmark Insurance Company between June 2018 and August 2019 for injuries reportedly suffered by herself, her husband, and her two children. None of these injuries occurred as Presock reported, and Presock received over $12,000 in insurance benefits to which she was not entitled.

Trustmark Insurance Company initiated an investigation into the claims before referring the case to the DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit.

"When individuals deliberately file fraudulent insurance claims, the rest of us face increased premiums and costs as a result. I am very pleased with the collaborative efforts of our Fraud Investigation Unit and the Office of Attorney General to combat fraud and keep premiums low and fair for Michiganders," DIFS Director Anita Fox said. "Michiganders who suspect insurance fraud can report it online or by calling (877) 999-6442."

The DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit investigates criminal and fraudulent activity related to the insurance and financial markets and works with the Attorney General and law enforcement to prosecute these crimes.