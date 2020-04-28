Man surrenders after standoff in Three Rivers

UPDATED 9:49 P.M. Tuesday, April 28

THREE RIVERS — A man was arrested after surrendering to police following a near four-hour standoff in Three Rivers Tuesday.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue just before 3 p.m. for a shots fired complaint.

According to St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough, the incident started when two people came over to pick up property at the location, where the man fired “a couple of shots” with a handgun at them. McDonough said the man then went back into the house and came out with a shotgun, but no shots were fired from the shotgun. He then retreated into the house.

When officers arrived on scene, according to TRPD, they requested the man come outside to talk to them. He refused to come outside, which began the standoff. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and the St. Joseph County Special Response Team was activated.

After almost four hours, which included negotiation between the man and police to get him to peacefully surrender, officers eventually entered the home around 6:45 p.m., where the man was arrested after surrendering to police.

McDonough said nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police have not officially released the name of the man, who TRPD identified as a 54-year-old from Three Rivers, pending his arraignment in St. Joseph County District Court, which is expected to happen Wednesday. He is charged with felonious assault, felony firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Dozens of bystanders watched the incident unfold in real time, and were ultimately pushed back to the area of Portage Road.

The Three Rivers Police Department was assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the St. Joseph County Special Response Team, the Three Rivers Fire Department, and the White Pigeon Police Department. McDonough thanked officers for their work at the scene.

This story will be updated with any additional information.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.