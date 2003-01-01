Man strikes retaining wall, boulder; injured in crash

MENDON TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Vicksburg man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, March 18 around 1:50 a.m., according to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment.

Tylre Gaiser was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra extended cab pick-up truck northbound on Silver Street. He disregarded a stop sign at a T-intersection with Michigan Avenue and struck a cement retaining wall and boulder.

Gaiser was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Mendon Fire Department. Once free of the vehicle, he was transported by LifeCare Ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

Reduced visibility from fog, a wet roadway surface, and possibly not using his safety belt may have all been contributing factors in this crash.

Alcohol use is also suspected, according to police.

The matter is still under investigation.