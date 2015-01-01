Man sought in Michigan slayings arrested in Indiana

CENTREVILLE (AP) — A man suspected in two slayings in Michigan, including the death of his ex-wife’s husband, was arrested Friday after he voluntarily walked up to police officers in Indiana.

Zachary Patten, 32, faces murder and other charges in the death of 29-year-old Shane Richardson in St. Joseph County, Michigan, just north of the Indiana state line.

Patten approached South Bend, Indiana, officers at a market and told them he “needed to be arrested,” spokesman Ken Garcia said.

Richardson was shot about 10:15 p.m. Thursday. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the victim was married to Patten’s ex-wife.

About 45 minutes earlier, a woman was shot and killed as two men argued at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo. No charges have been filed. Greg Russel of the Kalamazoo County prosecutor’s office said a report from police is expected in a few days.

Patten was in custody in St. Joseph County, Indiana. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.

He and his ex-wife, Kaleena Richardson, were granted a divorce in 2015, although lately there’s been a dispute about parenting time with their children, the Gazette reported, citing court records. A hearing was set for Aug. 21.