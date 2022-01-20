Man injured after running off road, striking trees

FLORENCE TWP. — A 25-year-old Three Rivers man was hospitalized following a crash in Florence Township Tuesday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, at 6:37 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Constantine Road and Withers Road in Florence Township for the report of a single vehicle crash. The driver of the truck was identified as.

Police say the truck driven by Delmar Laughry, a 25-year-old Three Rivers resident, was southbound on Constantine Road, when they say he lost control of the vehicle after crossing the Grand Elk Railroad tracks, where the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees.

Laughry was transported for treatment of his injuries sustained in the crash. Police say seatbelts were not worn, airbags were not equipped, and speed was a factor in the crash. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the White Pigeon Police Department, Life Care Ambulance, the Constantine Fire Department and Bower’s Towing.