Man hospitalized after trying to pass plow truck

MOTTVILLE TWP. — Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a one car injury crash that occurred on U.S. 12 near Burke Road in Mottville Township Saturday.

According to witness accounts to police, the driver of the at-fault vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 12 when he attempted to overtake another motorist and an MDOT plow truck. Witnesses reported that after passing the plow truck, the driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

The driver, a 23-year-old male from Elkhart Indiana sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by Life Care EMS.

Troopers were assisted on scene by White Pigeon Police Department, Constantine Police Department, White Pigeon Township Fire Department and Life Care EMS.