Man charged with attempted murder following assault in TR

CENTREVILLE — Rodney Gene Moore, a 28-year-old male from Kalamazoo, has been charged with one count of attempted murder following an altercation that occurred Monday in Three Rivers, according to St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough.

Moore is currently being housed in the St. Joseph County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

According to police, an altercation between Moore and a 34-year-old man named Derick Coley occurred around 5:30 a.m. Monday in a house on South Constantine Street. During the altercation, Moore allegedly assaulted Coley, cutting his throat.

Coley was taken to Three Rivers Health and treated for a “serious laceration to his neck.” Coley was treated and later released from the hospital, according to McDonough.

This article has been updated to correct the name of the suspect.