Man caught after chase

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called Wednesday, Jan. 4, around 2:20 a.m. to assist Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department with a pursuit that had begun in Elkhart, Ind. and continued into Cass County.

Responding deputies located the suspect vehicle that was being pursued by Elkhart deputies near Calvin Center Road and Williamsville Street, the pursuit was then led by Cass County deputies and ended near the intersection of Birch Road and Teasdale Lake, where the suspect vehicle continued to drive into a corn field and fled on foot.

Cass County K9 Faust was deployed for apprehension of the fleeing driver, who surrendered to the K9 handler and was taken into custody. A 29-year-old male passenger from South Bend, Ind. was detained at the scene and released with no charges at this time. The driver was then lodged at the Cass County Jail for the charges of Flee and Elude and Operating without a driver’s license.

Names are being withheld at this time pending arraignment.

Bristol Police Department also assisted at the scene.

This case is still under further investigation.