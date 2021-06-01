Man assaults store clerk following hit and run incident

PARK TWP. — Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Park Township Monday afternoon that also involved the suspect assaulting a store clerk.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred when the suspect vehicle struck the building of a gas station in the 20000 block of M-60 in Park Township at approximately 1:15 p.m. Monday. When confronted about the crash by a shop clerk, the suspect reportedly assaulted them and then fled eastbound on M-60 at a high rate of speed. The building sustained moderate damage and there were no injuries reported in the incident.

The suspect vehicle was described as a red GMC Jimmy-style vehicle with a black back hatch and a Michigan registration plate. The suspect was described as a white male in his 40’s, with a gray stocking hat, and a winter coat that possibly had a logo for a plumbing company on it. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Deputy Mark Mellinger at (269) 467-9045 ext. 327.