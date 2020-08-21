Man arrested in Three Rivers drug bust

THREE RIVERS — A man was arrested following the execution of a drug search warrant in Three Rivers by Michigan State Police Thursday evening.

According to MSP, detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team conducted undercover work over the last few weeks and then conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Middle Street.

Detectives from SWET South and SWET East, along with officers from the Three Rivers Police Department, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, White Pigeon Police Department and state troopers arrived on scene and made entry into the residence. Upon entry, detectives immediately encountered two adult males. According to police, one subject was not cooperative and would not show his hands when ordered, and detectives had to physically take the suspect into custody. They then discovered that the subject had a 9-milimeter handgun in his hand. Two more adults, one male and one female, were also located on the second floor of the residence.

According to police, methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, scales and packaging material, a handgun and additional ammunition were seized by detectives. One male subject from Three Rivers was arrested and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail on an outstanding warrant.

The case is expected to be submitted to the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office and felony charges will be requested for all four of the suspects at the residence once test results are obtained from the State Police crime lab.

