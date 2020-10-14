Man arrested following motorcycle pursuit

FABIUS TWP. — A Galesburg man was arrested in Fabius Township Tuesday following a pursuit.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle on U.S. 131 near Wilbur Road in Lockport Township around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation. The man failed to stop, and deputies pursued the motorcycle.

The motorcycle eventually came to a stop on U.S. 131 near Gleason Road in Fabius Township after having mechanical issues. The 32-year old driver was taken into custody and, according to deputies, was found to have several outstanding warrants in Kalamazoo, Allegan and St. Joseph Counties. The driver was lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail and charges are pending.