Man arrested for felonious assault, felony firearm

THREE RIVERS — A man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges following a domestic incident in Three Rivers.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, at around 11 p.m., a 911 call was placed reporting that a man had held a gun to a female’s head in the 800 block of S. Main St. Witnesses stated a male suspect had fled on foot, with the caller providing police with a description of the suspect.

Moments after the call, according to police, an officer observed a man matching the suspect’s description on foot near the downtown business area. As officers attempted to make contact with the man, he fled on foot heading east. Officers chased the man to the east city parking lot where the man was arrested. The suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded illegal handgun.

After interviewing other people involved, the man was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail on numerous felony charges, including felonious assault, felony firearm and other weapons charges. The female victim was not injured in the incident.