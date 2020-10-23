Man arrested for arson in RV fire

THREE RIVERS — A man was arrested Friday morning for arson after an RV burned down at a home in Three Rivers.

According to reports from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and Three Rivers Fire Department, both were called to a house on the 16000 block of Lover’s Lane in Three Rivers around 10:34 a.m. for a suspected arson. Upon arrival, firefighters were asked to stage and wait for deputies to clear the scene.

Deputies say a 40-year-old man had been seen going into the residence after pouring gas on the driveway and garage, leading to an RV being fully engulfed in flames in the backyard along with items inside a detached garage.

According to police, deputies then forced entry into the house after reports of a single gunshot had been heard with the fire beginning to spread in the backyard. The man was located and brought outside, where he was detained until TRFD could get the fire under control. TRFD Chief Jeff Bloomfield said no other homes in the area were exposed to the fire, and the fire was put out in under 10 minutes. The RV was a total loss, however no one was injured in the incident, which Bloomfield said at the time was “suspicious.”

After an investigation on scene, the man was arrested for arson of real property. The investigation is ongoing.

The City of Three Rivers Fire and Ambulance, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, and the Three Rivers Police Department assisted at the scene.

