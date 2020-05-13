Man arrested after shoplifting, fleeing, crash

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon following a shoplifting incident at Walmart that led to a crash.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were dispatched to Walmart around 1 p.m. to help store detectives identify a suspect in a shoplifting incident that occurred over the weekend who had returned to the store. Officers made contact with the suspect, a 23-year-old male, and escorted them to their vehicle where they allegedly had identification.

The license plate on the vehicle was ran, which officers found out was stolen. The suspect then got in the driver’s seat and fled from officers. Officers pursued the vehicle eastbound on Millard Street toward U.S. 131, where the car crashed into another vehicle as it attempted to get onto the highway. The suspect was then taken into custody.

The man was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail and has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding, obstruction, second degree retail fraud and being an absconder from parole.

TRPD was assisted at the scene by the Three Rivers Fire Department, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the Fabius-Park Fire Department.

