Man arrested after resisting

WHITE PIGEON — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment along with St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department attempted to locate a subject on a Three Rivers Police Department felony warrant on Friday, Dec. 30 around 7:45 p.m.

As the trooper pulled into the 60000 block of Blue School Road, the suspect was seen in the entry way to the garage. As the Trooper exited the patrol car, the suspect ran toward the back of the garage.

The Trooper then followed the suspect who was attempting to hide in the garage. He was advised to exit his hiding place and to walk toward the Trooper. He refused to listen, and attempted to run away from the Trooper. As he began fleeing, he threw a black object (later determined to be a methamphetamine pipe). He was advised several times to show his hands and advised of the warrant for his arrest.

The suspect continued to resist arrest, however, the Michigan State Police along with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were able to take him into custody. The Michigan State Police lodged him on the felony warrant of Unauthorized Driving Away of Motor Vehicle, two counts of Resisting and Obstructing, and Possession of Methamphetamine.