Kathryn G. Roy of Three Rivers passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at home. Kathryn was born May 14, 1935 in Three Rivers the daughter of Robert and Mary (Brown) Delong. Kathryn retired as a manager of industrial accounts for GTE Telephone then worked in the Lawton High School Library. She enjoyed camping on Weko Beach in Bridgman for many years. On June 9, 1961 in Three Rivers, Kathryn was united in marriage to John Roy who survives. Also surviving are sons, Phillip (Lisa) Roy and David (Janis) Roy; four sisters, Lola (Doug) Gross, Helen Tedrow, Jackie Zweering and MaryAlice Vaughn; three grandchildren, Morgan, Brittni and Joe; one great-granddaughter, Eleanora; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Frank Delong; sister, Mina Knapp. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southwest Michigan.