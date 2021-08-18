Kalamazoo Co. deputy, TR resident, killed in the line of duty

KALAMAZOO — A Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy with ties to the Three Rivers area was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan J. Proxmire, a 1999 TRHS graduate, Three Rivers resident and road patrol deputy for the department, suffered a gunshot wound while actively pursuing a fleeing vehicle on Saturday near Galesburg. The gunshot, according to police, caused his patrol vehicle to go off the road into a ditch in the area of 38th Street and MN Avenue in Charleston Township, south of Galesburg.

After a passing motorist spotted him and his car, Proxmire was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The suspect in the shooting, 35-year-old Kyle Anthony Goidosik from Vicksburg, was later killed in a shootout with deputies.

Kalamazoo County officials say Proxmire’s nine years with the department included serving Kalamazoo County residents and the Sheriff’s Office in their Jail Division, even filling in as a temporary sergeant when needed. Proxmire also provided field training, Taser training, and subject control/defensive tactics training to fellow officers.

In a press conference Monday, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller thanked the community for supporting the Sheriff’s Office in the wake of Proxmire’s death, adding that the fallen deputy served his community with dignity and respect.

“Our community lost someone that is special, someone that was in a profession that he loved and that we will get through it together,” Fuller said.

A funeral service for Proxmire has been set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo.

