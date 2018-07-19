Judge rules in favor of township in former ZBA chair's lawsuit

PARK TOWNSHIP — St. Joseph County Circuit Court Judge Sarah Lincoln ruled in favor of Park Township on Wednesday, Jan. 8, in a lawsuit brought on by former Park Township Zoning Board of Appeals Chair Garold Whitehead.

In January 2019, Whitehead filed a complaint in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for quo warranto relief against Park Township, claiming the Zoning Enabling Act, local ordinance 602.1, the Open Meetings Act and other statutes were violated when Whitehead was removed as chairperson of the ZBA on July 19, 2018.

Whitehead, in his lawsuit, sought reinstatement as chairperson of the Park Township ZBA; injunctive relief prohibiting Park Township and anyone acting on its behalf from interfering with his duties as chairperson and “the duly convened meetings of the ZBA;” an order stating that any action taken by the ZBA following Whitehead’s removal in July of 2018 is void; and an order awarding Whitehead compensation for attorney fees and costs.

In her opinion, Lincoln stated that Whitehead was a “’hold-over’ ZBA appointee,” and “cannot be reinstated to a position that he was never appointed to, nor is there any legal basis upon which to void actions taken by [the] ZBA.” In addition, Lincoln’s opinion stated that Whitehead “failed to state a claim upon which his requested relief can be granted, and failed to set forth specific facts to show that there is a genuine issue for trial,” as well as “failed to provide any evidence to support his claim that he was re-appointed to the ZBA by the legislative body.” Because of those reasons, Lincoln ruled in favor of Park Township.

As previously reported by the Commercial-News, on or about May 14, 2014, Whitehead was appointed by the Park Township Board of Trustees to a position on the township’s Zoning Board of Appeals, and on or about May 22, 2014, Whitehead was chosen by the ZBA to serve as its chairperson, according to court documents filed on Aug. 27, 2018 by Whitehead’s counsel Bingen & Associates, PLLC. Pursuant to both Park Township’s local ordinance 602.1 and the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, MCL 125.3601(10), the term of office for members appointed to the ZBA is three years.

Whitehead claimed that prior to the expiration of his first term in May of 2017, former Park Township Board Supervisor Joseph Eichorn — who passed away in 2019 -- asked Whitehead whether he was willing to serve a second term, and Whitehead said he was willing to do so. According to the complaint, Eichorn advised Whitehead that he had been reappointed to a second term, which would mean that Whitehead began serving a second three-year term as chairperson and member of the ZBA on June 1, 2017. Whitehead continued to serve as chairperson and presided over numerous meetings after his alleged reappointment.

On May 9, 2018, the Park Township Board of Trustees held a meeting, where according to Whitehead, Eichorn asked whether Whitehead was interested in serving another term on the ZBA. Whitehead “advised the board at that time that his (second term) had not yet expired and that he remained on the ZBA for another two years.” At that same meeting, the board of trustees took a vote via secret ballot to appoint an additional two members to the ZBA, and according to the complaint, the results of that vote “were never disclosed before the meeting was adjourned.”

Sometime after that meeting, Whitehead claimed Eichorn called Whitehead to tell him that he had not been reappointed to the ZBA following the May 9, 2018 vote. Whitehead purportedly told Eichorn that his term was renewed in May of 2017, and he still had another two years left on his term, and that he had no intention of stepping down.

In a ZBA meeting on July 18, 2018, which was called to order by Whitehead, after the pledge of allegiance was recited, the roll call taken, and the agenda for the meeting announced, according to the complaint, “While in the process of reviewing the minutes, Eichorn intervened, stopped the meeting, claimed it was illegal, and demanded that (Whitehead) step down as chairperson.”

According to the complaint, Whitehead refused to step down because “he had been duly appointed to serve a second three-year term and Eichorn had no authority to remove him.” The St. Joseph County Sheriff ’s Department was eventually called in, according to the complaint, and a deputy from the Sheriff ’s Department removed Whitehead from the property.

The original complaint went on to claim that after Whitehead was removed as chairperson, Scott Grace replaced him, and the secretary of the Park Township Planning Commission called a meeting of the ZBA to order. “The conduct of Park Township, and its officials acting on its behalf, in removing (Whitehead) from his lawful position on the ZBA, was illegal; violated state law; and violated Park Township’s local ordinance […],” the complaint read.

On Jan. 16, 2018, the township held a special meeting to “reenact” the May 9, 2018 vote, on the advice of the township’s attorney, which resulted in the proper appointment of Grace and Randall Cooper to the ZBA. Whitehead was also nominated for the positions at that time.

In her opinion, Lincoln said the Zoning Enabling Act requires that “[a] member of the zoning commission shall serve until a successor is appointed and has been qualified,” therefore the plantiff was a “very clearly a ‘hold-over’ appointee” and a “de facto member until the Board of Trustees voted on new members in May of 2018.” She added the “plain language” of the statute “makes clear that [Whitehead] appropriately continued to serve as a member of the ZBA until his successor was appointed.” Once the successor was appointed, Lincoln added, Whitehead’s service on the ZBA ended, and his “reliance on a conversation with Defendant Eichorn […] was unreasonable.”

As for the claim of a violation of the Open Meetings Act, Lincoln stated in her opinion that the violation Whitehead cited was the “alleged failure to keep minutes of a July 19, 2018 meeting of the ZBA,” which she stated the township disagreed with. However, Lincoln stated, Whitehead “provided no evidence to refute the [township’s] position that minutes were taken and preserved as required by the OMA,” adding that the decisions made during that meeting “were made at a meeting that was open to the public at a location available to the general public.”

Lincoln did state in her opinion that Park Township admitted that the May 9, 2018 meeting did violate the Open Meetings Act, stating “the trustees voted for the ZBA candidates by secret ballot and failed to tally the votes until the meeting was closed.” Due to the violation, the portion of the meeting appointing the ZBA members was reenacted, and because of that, Lincoln stated, “invalidation of the vote is not an appropriate remedy for any OMA violations that occurred.”

Finally, in terms of Whitehead’s request for quo warranto relief, Lincoln stated in her opinion that the special leave request for relief was granted by the court on Nov. 1, 2018. She stated such an action is brought “against persons for usurpations of office, the judgment may determine the right of the defendant to hold the office.”

However, because Whitehead “failed to provide any evidence to support his claim that he was re-appointed to the ZBA by the legislative body, as required by both statute and local ordinance,” Lincoln stated in her opinion the relief action “must fail.”

Lincoln instructed Park Township to “prepare an order consistent with the court’s findings within 21 days.”

