Info sought on damaged fire hydrant

CENTREVILLE — On Sunday, Jan. 29 around 10:08 p.m. St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a damaged fire hydrant on E. Market St. near Clinton St.

It was determined that the fire hydrant was damaged by a vehicle that had been traveling westbound on E. Market St. The vehicle left the roadway and had a collision with hydrant.

The suspect vehicle, which is believed to have some damage to the front bumper, left the scene westbound on E. Market St.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the St Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 467-9045.