Infant child ingests meth

BURR OAK — On Jan. 30 around 9 p.m., St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fifth Street in Burr Oak for a welfare check.

Deputies later learned the subject they were looking for was at the Sturgis ER seeking treatment for her infant child because it was suspected the child ingested methamphetamine.

This case is still being investigated and deputies were assisted by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Corrections. Charges will be sought once this investigation is completed.

Sheriff Bradley Balk reminds citizens if anyone has any information in regards to illegal drug activity or child neglect to contact Central Dispatch at 467-4195 or the Sheriff’s Office at 467-9045.

If anyone has any further information in regards to this incident please contact Deputy Brandon Dahl at 467-9045 ext. 329.