Indiana man drowns in Sturgeon Lake

COLON — A 19-year-old Indiana man’s body was found Sunday after two days of searching following a drowning incident in Sturgeon Lake in Colon Saturday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m., police responded to a call of an individual struggling in the water at Sturgeon Lake.

St. Joseph County Dive Rescue crews and the Colon Fire Department reportedly searched the water until around 9:30 p.m. on account of darkness. The search resumed at 9 a.m. Sunday, and the man’s body was recovered around 4:15 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by St. Joseph County Dive Rescue, St. Joseph County Victim Services, Colon Police Department, and Colon Fire Department.