Illegal drugs, cash found by officers in Three Rivers apartment

THREE RIVERS — An investigation conducted by the Three Rivers Police Department and the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) culminated with the execution of a search warrant in Three Rivers on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Michigan State Police, officers from TRPD were dispatched to the River Trail Apartments on Thomas Street for an unwanted subject complaint. When officers arrived at the residence, they made contact with subjects there and determined one of the subjects, who was under 21 years of age, was in possession of marijuana. During their subsequent investigation it was determined there were other types of illegal drugs at the residence.

Officers contacted detectives from SWET and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. After SWET detectives arrived on scene, a search of the residence was conducted and a variety of illegal drugs were located. During the search, officers found Psilocybin mushrooms, powder cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamine (ICE), marijuana, marijuana edibles and approximately $1,000 in cash. A Three Rivers K9 unit also searched two vehicles connected to the suspects, and deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department assisted on scene during suspect interviews.

The drugs seized during the search, according to police, will be sent to the Michigan State Police crime lab. When detectives obtain lab test results, MSP says charges will be submitted to the St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office for two of the subjects at the residence.