Good Samaritan turns bad

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a man involved in the case of a larceny from a motor vehicle following an incident Wednesday.

Around 3:23 a.m., deputies responded to Shannon Road near Blossom Road and made contact with a man who was involved in a slide off accident. He flagged down a passing motorist who gave him a ride home to Union City. The man then went to a gas station and returned to the scene to dig his vehicle out of the snow and the motorist who had picked him up was at the vehicle removing the stereo system.

The man was able to recover his stereo and the suspect fled south on Shannon Road.

The suspect’s vehicle was recovered on Chipper Drive near Stowell Road in Colon Township; it had an improper Michigan registration attached.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 6’4” tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds with a reddish/brown beard.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Deputy Herman at 467-9045 ext. 337.