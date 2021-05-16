Former Sturgis police chief pleads guilty to DWI

CENTREVILLE — Former Sturgis Police Chief Geoffrey Smith pled guilty in his drunk driving case Wednesday.

In his Zoom hearing before Calhoun County District Court Judge Paul Beardslee Zoom, Smith, 46, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired. He will serve 12 months probation, with in-home alcohol monitoring for the first 90 days.

According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Smith has the right to petition for early release from probation after six months if he remains compliant with all terms and conditions.

As part of the plea, Smith admitted that on Aug. 15, 2020, he drove his car while having a blood alcohol level of .17 or higher.

“Law enforcement must be held to a high standard. I recognize Mr. Smith’s acceptance of responsibility in this case and subsequent accountability for his actions,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release.

Smith is also ordered to pay restitution, though that amount has not yet been set because damages from crashing his car into other vehicles are still being assessed.