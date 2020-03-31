Florence Twp. home invasion leads to multiple charges

FLORENCE TWP. – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post were called to a report of an in-progress home invasion of a residence on Lutz Road in Florence Township Monday afternoon.

According to police, the home owner witnessed one of the suspects in a car, and when he approached the scene, the suspect left the area. One of the troopers was able to intercept this person and discovered stolen items from the house inside of the car.

Meanwhile, according to police, the homeowners discovered a second suspect was still inside of the house. St. Joseph County deputies responded and determined that this suspect had obtained a rifle, and they surrounded the residence. MSP emergency support team members were called to the scene to assist with potentially making a tactical entry into the house. While they were staging, the suspect fled the house with the rifle and snuck into a pole barn.

Inside of the pole barn, the suspect started up an older Ford Ranger truck and drove away from the scene. Troopers on scene gave chase through a field and then onto the roadway. After approximately five miles, the suspect lost control attempting to avoid stop sticks that were deployed by local police. The truck struck a tree near Lutz Road and Mintdale Road, causing minor injuries to the driver.

The driver was placed under arrest and lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail facing charges of home invasion, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, and possession of methamphetamines.