Fire victim still unidentified

No official cause found

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police troopers report that an autopsy of the male found deceased in the fire at 19013 Fawn River Rd. Lot #29 on Monday, Jan. 30 is still in progress; no official cause or identification has been made at this time. The fire investigation was undetermined; no official cause for the fire could be found partially due to the extensive damage from the fire.  This case remains open pending further investigation.

