Fire-damaged home broken into

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post, White Pigeon Detachment is investigating a break-in that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, March 22 in the 30000 block of US-12. At around 7:15 a.m. a neighbor noticed a Ford F150 pickup with a small trailer backed up to the garage of a home that suffered extensive damage in a fire in mid-February. The same home was broken into between Friday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 21.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the post at 269-558-0500.