Fatal crash on M-86

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP — On Friday, Aug. 18, the St. Joseph County Sherriff’s Department was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the 19000 block of M-86.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on M-86 when the driver veered off the road, hitting one tree before crashing into another and coming to a stop. The vehicle caught fire with the driver trapped inside, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sherriff’s Department is not releasing the name of the victim at this time, and speed is believed to have been a factor. The Three Rivers Fire Rescue and the Centreville Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.