Falling tree causes teen fatality

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Lansing boy was killed when the vehicle in which he was a passenger was hit by a tree, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4 around 6:35 a.m., a pick-up being driven by Michael Rinehart, 52, of Lansing, was northbound on M-40 south of Harvey Street when the vehicle was struck by a falling tree.

The tree seriously damaged the cab of the truck and fatally struck Nicholas Hewitt, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The pick-up then left the roadway and struck a number of trees.

Rinehart was transported to Three Rivers Emergency Room for injuries.

Both Rinehart and Hewitt were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not suspected in the crash.

Newberg Ambulance and MDOT assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.