Home / Home

Falling tree causes teen fatality

Driver injured

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Lansing boy was killed when the vehicle in which he was a passenger was hit by a tree, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4 around 6:35 a.m., a pick-up being driven by Michael Rinehart, 52, of Lansing, was northbound on M-40 south of Harvey Street when the vehicle was struck by a falling tree.
The tree seriously damaged the cab of the truck and fatally struck Nicholas Hewitt, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The pick-up then left the roadway and struck a number of trees.
Rinehart was transported to Three Rivers Emergency Room for injuries.
Both Rinehart and Hewitt were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not suspected in the crash.
Newberg Ambulance and MDOT assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here