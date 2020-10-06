U.P. drug investigation leads to TR man's arrest, drug seizure

THREE RIVERS — An investigation by the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) ended in the arrest of a Three Rivers man in the Upper Peninsula Monday afternoon and the execution of a search warrant for drugs at a house in Three Rivers.

According to Michigan State Police, detectives from UPSET arrested the man, who is in his 40s, after they say the suspect delivered several pounds of methamphetamine to the U.P. According to police, UPSET contacted SWET with information gathered from their investigation and SWET conducted a search warrant in the city of Three Rivers. The warrant was served at a residence in the 400 block of 4th Avenue, Three Rivers.

According to police, detectives from SWET, along with officers from the Three Rivers Police Department and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, arrived on scene and searched the residence. Four adults and two children, ages 1 and 3 years old, were found inside the residence along with illegal drugs. The drugs seized by detectives included methamphetamines and cocaine, along with meth pipes police say were only “several feet” from the two children sleeping alone in the basement.

Warrant requests are expected to be submitted to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for the subjects at the residence in Three Rivers once crime lab results are obtained. The UPSET case in the U.P. will be handled by federal prosecutors. Child Protective Services was also notified.