Driver removed from car after pursuit

STURGIS — A Sturgis Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of N. Lakeview and E. Lafayette streets on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 2:23 a.m.

The vehicle refused to stop for the officer and accelerated away from the squad car. Officers pursued the vehicle a short distance to a dead end on W. Lafayette St.

The driver refused to follow officers’ commands once the vehicle was stopped and would not exit the vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and removed the suspect from the car.

The driver, an 18-year-old Sturgis man, was arrested for Fleeing and Eluding (felony), resisting and obstructing (felony), and no operator’s license (misdemeanor). He was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail with no bond pending arraignment.