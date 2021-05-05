Driver killed in Florence Twp. crash

FLORENCE TWP. — A Sturgis man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Florence Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, at just after 5 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Featherstone and Sevison Roads for a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived on the scene, they reportedly found the driver deceased in the vehicle.

Police said the driver, 49-year-old Randy Wayne Caruthers of Sturgis, was driving a 2001 white Ford F-150 eastbound on Featherstone when he lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway and struck a tree. Police claim that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Lifecare EMS, the Constantine Fire Department, the Western Michigan University Medical Examiner’s office, and Sturgis Tow Company.