Driver crashes stolen car into house during police pursuit

BERRIEN COUNTY — On Wednesday, Aug. 23, around 1:52 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation. The vehicle pulled over and as troopers approached the vehicle on foot, the vehicle fled the traffic stop.

Troopers pursued the vehicle as it exited I94 onto M139. The pursuit continued into a residential neighborhood where the driver of the vehicle crashed into a house. It was later discovered that this vehicle had been reported stolen from Chicago, Ill.

Three of the six occupants fled the crash scene on foot and three other occupants were taken into custody. A perimeter was established with the assistance of various law enforcement agencies and a canine unit. During the search, the three suspects who had fled the scene stole a vehicle from the Wyndwicke neighborhood and again attempted to flee the area.

