Home / Home

Double murder suspect taken into custody

Victims in St. Joseph and Kalamazoo County
By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

On Friday afternoon, suspect Zachary Michael Patten, 32, was found and taken into custody in South Bend, Ind.
Earlier on Friday, undersheriff Mark Lillywhite of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said police were searching for a male suspect, who fled from two murder cases committed on Thursday evening.
Warrants from St. Joseph County have been filed for open murder.
Lillywhite said after shooting a female in Kalamazoo County, the suspect fled to his ex-wife’s house in St. Joseph County, forced his way into her house, and shot her husband at about 10:15 p.m. The husband was transported to Three Rivers Hospital emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

 

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here