Double murder suspect taken into custody

On Friday afternoon, suspect Zachary Michael Patten, 32, was found and taken into custody in South Bend, Ind.

Earlier on Friday, undersheriff Mark Lillywhite of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said police were searching for a male suspect, who fled from two murder cases committed on Thursday evening.

Warrants from St. Joseph County have been filed for open murder.

Lillywhite said after shooting a female in Kalamazoo County, the suspect fled to his ex-wife’s house in St. Joseph County, forced his way into her house, and shot her husband at about 10:15 p.m. The husband was transported to Three Rivers Hospital emergency room where he was pronounced dead.