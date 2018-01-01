Deliberations begin in Hunt trial

CENTREVILLE — After five days of testimony, a jury began deliberations shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday in the trial of Theron P. Hunt, 41, of Dowagiac held in St. Joseph County Circuit Court with Judge Paul Stutesman presiding.

The prosecution announced Tuesday that it will not pursue a premeditated murder charge against Hunt, who will instead face a lesser charge of 1st degree felony murder and along with five additional charges in connection with the 2018 murder of Kevin Johnson, a Kentucky truck driver who was shot and killed in a South Street house trailer in Flowerfield Township on Nov. 15, 2018. Hunt, if convicted of the felony murder charge, faces life in prison. He’s also charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony firearm.

Hunt’s co-defendants in the case have both reached plea agreements with the prosecution, including Kayla Cheney who has admitted to pulling the trigger of the 12-guage sawed-off shotgun that killed Johnson. She is currently serving a 25 to 75-year sentence for second-degree murder. Tyler McNeil, the owner of the murder weapon who loaded and brought the gun to the scene of the crime, has pled guilty to armed robbery and is awaiting sentencing.

Tuesday’s morning session featured testimony from lead investigator Det. Sgt. Chad Spence, after which the prosecution rested its case and the defense declined to call additional witnesses. The jury was subsequently dismissed until 1 p.m. so Stutesman, Prosecutor John McDonough and defense attorney T.J. Reed could complete the language of final jury instructions.

After the break Stutesman read a portion of the instructions before giving McDonough and Reed an opportunity to make closing arguments.

“You’re going to hear how cooperative (Mr. Hunt was) — and he gave a statement to the police, that’s true and he showed them where the gun was but again, Mr. Hunt was in control of the situation,” McDonough said. “Who had the keys? Mr. Hunt. Who could have left at anytime? Mr. Hunt. Who was the biggest of the people involved? Mr. Hunt. Who had all of the property when they were arrested? money from the truck? Mr. Hunt. I think it’s clear what I’m getting at, the other two (Cheney and McNeil) were high on meth and along for the ride. And Mr. Hunt planned this entire thing.”

McDonough urged the jury to find Hunt guilty on all six counts, as “Mr. Hunt played an enormous role in all of this, and that is why he is guilty of every single thing that he is charged with.”

Reed argued the police could have proven “a lot of statements” made by Hunt and others about the night of the murder “with evidence that can’t change its story and that’s the physical evidence.”

“You can’t change — once it’s taken — you can’t manipulate or change the DNA on the gun, you can’t change or manipulate any other evidence that is there. That evidence does not change — it has no motive or bias like people do,” Reed said.

In addition to questioning the thoroughness of the investigation, Reed alleged that McNeil was “the only person who knew the gun was live and loaded,” and as a result Hunt didn’t knowingly create the situation, “McNeil did.”

In McDonough’s rebuttal he said the police didn’t need the DNA evidence from the firearm or the shotgun shells as all three defendants admitted to being there, and it was established that Johnson died as the result of a gunshot wound in the commission of a felony. McDonough called the incident “a night of terror,” and asked the jury to “focus on what’s important.”

“The important thing is the two robberies here. Because of one of them Mr. Johnson is gone forever. Because of the other one Ms. (Staniela) King had to deal with a night of terror. Being pepper sprayed, being bound with tape, being sexually assaulted. You heard (testimony from) both her and Heather (Little) about (King) gnawing at the tape, trying to get it off, so they could go out and save their friend,” McDonough said.

“You’ve heard Heather testify that she scared the neighbor because she was covered in blood because she tried to do CPR. Did Mr. Hunt, ‘Mr. Cooperative,’ ‘Mr. I didn’t have anything to do with this’ stick around to see if (Johnson) was OK? Did Tyler? Did Kayla? No. They fled. They left. And it wasn’t until Mr. Hunt got caught (that he cooperated with police).”

Deliberations are scheduled to resume today at 8:30 a.m.

Alek Haak-Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.