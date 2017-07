The driver of this SUV swerved to avoid a deer and left Marcellus Road just east of N. Fisher Lake Road, striking a tree at about 9 p.m. Monday evening. Two adults and four children were in the vehicle, with all of the children transported by Three Rivers Fire Rescue to Three Rivers Health for evaluation of minor injuries. Also responding to the scene was Fabius Park Fire Rescue and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

Photo provided by Rick Cordes